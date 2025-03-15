Advertisement
Whangarei fatal shooting: Friends of Yvonne Chapman share their heartbreak

Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi, Whangarei, on February 27.

  • Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Whangārei on Thursday, February 27.
  • A critically-injured 63-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
  • Her longtime friend Brett Lendich regrets not being able to save her.

Brett Lendich, 67, says he wishes he could have taken a bullet for Yvonne Chapman, who was shot and killed two weeks ago in a neighbourhood park.

The retired painter from Northland says he met Chapman when they were teenagers who fell in love: he played

