A truck stuck under the rail bridge on Rust Avenue in Whangārei. photo/ Avneesh Vincent

Additional measures to safeguard truckers from striking the Rust Avenue overbridge in Whangārei are being “looked into” after another truck hit the structure and got stuck on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which took place at 9.34 am, is the second one this month following last week’s crash where a civil contractor truck collided with the railway overbridge and got stuck.

Whangārei District Council Matatau Operations Specialist Traffic Safety Brendon Tong said they would be looking into what measures they could place to make the signage and warning signals “more conspicuous.”

“This doesn’t remove the obligation for truck drivers to know the height of their vehicles,” Tong said.

Both police and ambulances were at the scene after the crash caused the road to be blocked for an hour and two men in the truck needed some medical attention.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and rapid response vehicle and transported one patient in moderate condition to the hospital.

The bridge has been known to many locals as a common spot for high vehicles to get stuck.

Kris Clarke who works at the Deluca Cafe was the first one to call the emergency services when she heard a “loud bang” and saw the men trying to get out of their truck.

“They both looked stunned from the sudden impact,” Kris Clarke said.

Her co-worker Tammy Deane said when she realised what happened, she immediately rushed to help the duo.

“While the driver looked okay, his co-passenger had a gash on his head from where he was bleeding,” Deane said.

Only one person received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photo/Avneesh Vincent

Another shopkeeper Tim Green who runs his Whangārei Menswear and Suit Hire shop commented on how such incidents have unfortunately become a common sight.

“It’s such a shame because it stops our business functioning smoothly,” he said.

Green suggested that perhaps raising the bridge and having speed bumps on both sides of the road would help stop such incidents.

Both the workers from the Cafe and clothing store understood that the sensors on the 3.44m high overbridge didn’t flash before the truck hit the bridge.

A Robinson Asphalt truck carrying a digger got firmly stuck under the railway overbridge in Rust Ave, Whangarei. photo/ Michael Cunningham

However, the council disagreed.

Tong said that the warning lights and sensor system were working at the time of the incident.

He further added that the overbridge was the lowest bridge in town and was owned by Kiwi Rail.

“My understanding is that to raise the structure a significant amount of track would also need to be raised and this would be very expensive to do.

“Adding speed bumps are effective in reducing speed in an area but would be unlikely to help in preventing incidents like this which are to do with the heights of vehicles.”

For some who suggested having a “No Truck/No Bus zone,” Tong said it would negatively impact businesses in the area that relied on trucks for deliveries.

“So we would be reluctant to do this,” he said.

Kiwi Rail figures suggest that including this incident the Rust Avenue bridge has been struck 16 times since 2004.

