Police referred one male to Youth Aid over the assault. Photo / NZME

Police referred one male to Youth Aid over the assault. Photo / NZME

A male has been referred to Youth Aid after an assault that left the victim with life-threatening head injuries in Whangārei on Sunday.

Police said a group of men were involved in the assault, which happened on Water St in central Whangarei about 2.45am. The victim was a 36-year-old.

Police executed a search warrant yesterday and located the male, a police spokesperson said.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with our friends and family at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, police set up an online portal so members of the public could upload photos and videos of the assault.

Today, police thanked the public for information they provided.



