The Ukrainian Dance Group performed three dances: a traditional bread and salt welcome ritual dance, Sokolonka, a narrative dance about women working in the fields and a spirited Hopak dance, the national dance of Ukraine. Photo / Antonia Sims

The Ukrainian Dance Group performed three dances: a traditional bread and salt welcome ritual dance, Sokolonka, a narrative dance about women working in the fields and a spirited Hopak dance, the national dance of Ukraine. Photo / Antonia Sims

Very good weather on the day of the Fest of Cultural Unity brought out people in greater numbers than in previous years. The warmth and sunshine, and the lack of wind and rain, enhanced the experience for performers, stallholders, and participants alike.

IPU NZ Kodama Japanese Drum Team played traditional Japanese taiko drumming and Japanese flutes. The team has been around for over 30 years. Japanese drumming has a history of over 1500 years and is still at the heart of Japanese culture today. Photo / Antonia Sims

In his opening address, Mayor Andrew Tripe said there are 101 nationalities living in Whanganui. “My encouragement is to learn about the other cultures that we have. We are one city, one district. All of us make up this great nation. Get to know others you haven’t met before and learn about different people, races and ethnicities in our community,” he said.

Whanganui Highland Pipe Band played traditional Scottish bagpipe and drum music, with Highland dancing. Photo / Antonia Sims

“The 2023 Fest of Cultural Unity event saw 21 ethnically diverse food stall holders take over Majestic Square, offering up cuisine that filled the town centre with amazing aromas and satisfied consumers,” said Geoff Follett, member liaison and design, Mainstreet Whanganui. “Overall it was fun and enjoyable.”

The NZ Zhengyu Dragon Dance. In Chinese cultural celebrations, the dragon dance is always one of the most popular activities. The Dragon represents wisdom, power, and wealth; very important aspects of Chinese culture. It is claimed the emperors of ancient China were the true dragons and sons of heaven. And, the people of the world are all descendants of the Creator. If we keep a kind heart, the Creator will protect us. Dagon Dance scares away evil spirits and brings good luck and prosperity. Photo / Antonia Sims

After a few years of not being able to be involved, the Dutch food stall and Ukrainian food stall were able to attend this year. New to the line of food stalls was Empanadas Argentines selling typical Argentine food.

This year’s headliner was Camaleon Afro-Latino with their high energy Salsa, Samba and Latino mix music featuring percussion and harmonies. Photo / Antonia Sims

The Born and Raised Pasifika stall, featured delicious Island food. Whānau Group provided the ever-popular kumara, pumpkin, silver beet, pork, chicken, and hangi. River City Filipino Club stall offered traditional Filipino Cuisines and delicacies. There was a Ukrainian food stall and a Deliciously Dutch stall with their sweet Dutch treats. Food stalls were also from Cook Island, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the South African community food stall featuring a traditional South African brie.

Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua Kapahaka were established in 2010, and are now an active and loyal group of over 60 silver-haired members. Photo / Antonia Sims

Four Information stalls attended on the day: Amnesty International Whanganui, Whanganui District Council, Falun Dafa and Te Wananga O Aotearoa.

Mainstreet Whanganui was the event manager for the organising committee - Born and Raised Pasifika.

River City Filipino Club impressed the crowd.

After the second Ukrainian dance, a minute’s silence was observed for Armistice Day, providing a poignant reflection on the war in Ukraine.







