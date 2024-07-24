Whanganui’s 55th Coin and Stamp Fair a must-see

Seen at last year's Whanganui Coin and Stamp Fair.

Rare coins, stamps and collectables are on the radar at this year’s 55th Whanganui Coin and Stamp Fair. There will be a focus on young collectors with giveaways and free entry for all.

The fair’s convenor, David Russell, has been collecting since he was a boy and became a bank teller for his first job.

“I love people bringing in jars of old coins to the fair,” he said.

Top, a token coin from 1905 from the Wanganui Cosmopolitan Club.

“It’s going to be a great day for the collector community, with seven dealers from out of town. The fair has traditionally been run by the Whanganui Coin Club and Whanganui Stamp Club but is now organised between myself, and with Craig Morris.