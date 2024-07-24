Advertisement
Whanganui’s 55th Coin and Stamp Fair a must-see

Steve Carle
By
2 mins to read
Seen at last year's Whanganui Coin and Stamp Fair.

Rare coins, stamps and collectables are on the radar at this year’s 55th Whanganui Coin and Stamp Fair. There will be a focus on young collectors with giveaways and free entry for all.

The fair’s convenor, David Russell, has been collecting since he was a boy and became a bank teller for his first job.

“I love people bringing in jars of old coins to the fair,” he said.

Top, a token coin from 1905 from the Wanganui Cosmopolitan Club.
“It’s going to be a great day for the collector community, with seven dealers from out of town. The fair has traditionally been run by the Whanganui Coin Club and Whanganui Stamp Club but is now organised between myself, and with Craig Morris.

“New Zealand’s rarest coin is the 1935 threepence, with only 30,00 put into circulation. A dealer would likely pay $100 for one. The New Zealand Government minted commemorative coloured 50c coins in 2015 and 2018 and these are quite collectable.

Pre-decimal and post-decimal New Zealand bank notes.
“At last year’s fair, two of Britain’s rarest 50p coins surfaced. They were both the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p piece. It’s great what comes out of the woodwork and the treasures that come through the door.”

Dealers will be selling or buying: stamps, postcards, Cinderellas, coins, banknotes, gold, silver, medals and militaria.

Proof sets and selected New Zealand coins.
In the heydays of the 1970s, the Whanganui Numismatic Club had 50 members, the Coin Club has eight to 10 members now.

The details

What: 2024 Whanganui Coin & Stamp Fair

When: Sunday, August 4, 9.30am-3pm

Where: St John Community Hall, 25 Tawa St, Whanganui.

Entry is free.

