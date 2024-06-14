Clouds, showers and periods of rain are expected this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui can expect mixed weather this weekend, with clouds, rain and fine spells.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said it will rain on and off during the weekend.

“However, we anticipate some breaks in between with some fine spells.”

Saturday morning starts at a fairly warm temperature of 8C with clouds appearing, leading into rain later in the day and a daytime temperature of 17c.

“We could see some breaks from the weather for a few hours with a dry spell expected for the afternoon.”

She said showers are expected overnight on Saturday, going through to Sunday morning. The morning weather temperature increases slightly to 9c and rises to 17c.

“There will be an increase of clouds leading into rain later in the day.”

Makgabutlane said the temperatures are ‘fairly average’ for this time of year.

“Those overnight temperatures of 8-9C are not too bad for winter mornings.”

Northwesterly winds are also expected.

“They’re not too bad for the most part but along the coast, it may get quite gusty.”



