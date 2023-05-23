The winter flu season was a major concern, with patients having difficulties accessing a GP. Stock Photo / 123RF

Whanganui health professionals are hoping to keep flu and Covid-19 patients away from hospitals and the emergency department this winter by setting up a virtual respiratory clinic.

Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald said when GPs were overwhelmed, people were likely to visit Whanganui Hospital for treatment.

“We are aware that getting into timely general practice is a problem.”

MacDonald said they did not want people to queue up in public spaces, like hospital waiting rooms, where winter illnesses could be spread.

“Our waiting rooms are full of people with fractured legs or cancer, and we don’t want these patients to get a chest infection or cold.”

The Whanganui Regional Health Network was working to set up a virtual respiratory clinic which would begin operating on June 6.

People who were unwell could call an 0800 number which would allow a registered nurse to redirect patients to the correct services.

St Johns Medical Centre’s Dr Fatya Prakash said the winter flu season was always a major concern among doctors.

“Every year, the virus changes and mutates, and especially coming off the back of Covid, I am concerned.”

Prakash said the wait time for an appointment at St Johns Medical Centre was only a few days, but he knew of Whanganui clinics where wait times for appointments were longer.

He said the practice had not yet experienced a rush of flu patients but was aiming to boost flu vaccinations.

“We’ve been trying to vaccinate anyone we can with the free flu vaccine.”

Prakash said Covid-19 was also spreading through the Whanganui population and he had recently treated a young baby with Covid-19 symptoms.

“People should take precautions - if there are any Covid-like symptoms, they should get tested and get appropriate advice from their GP or a helpline.”

MacDonald said 30 per cent of people with a cold or respiratory condition would not need to go into the health system, but could use over-the-counter medicine and stay at home to recover.

“If you can get help early and have the right treatment plan, then your condition won’t deteriorate.”

MacDonald said the cost of a doctor’s visit and medication could be a barrier for patients accessing treatment.

“We’re quite aware that we are going to have to put some money aside for those that can’t afford to pick up their medication.”

MacDonald said a challenge for the health system was that some hospital visits were free, whereas early intervention in primary care had a cost.

“When our communities are under pressure through not having adequate housing or financial pressure, they generally gravitate to a service that’s known to meet their needs, and Whanganui Accident and Medical is known to do that.”

The virtual clinic available on 0800 111 211 will launch on June 6.