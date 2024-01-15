Vintage cars line Victoria Ave during Vintage Weekend. Photo / NZME

The classic cars and retro looks of Whanganui Vintage Weekend are returning to the River City - but accommodation for visitors is still a pinch point.

Event manager Fergus Reid said Vintage Weekend would bring a cash injection of about $5 million for local businesses, with the overall number of attendees expected to be 27,000 across the four days.

This year the Drews Ave street party would increase in size, taking inspiration from London’s Camden Markets, he said.

Scandinavian hobby-horsing - or equestrian events with stick horses - will return as a competitive event for all age groups.

Mediaeval Vikings will perform mock battles and blacksmithing in the street.

“I think it’s something for Whanganui locals to check out because it’s a bit different from the usual,” Reid said.

On Friday evening, there will be jazz cruises on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said the vintage car tour was always extremely popular.

“I’ve been doing this [for] 10 years, but I always find different cars that I’ve had associations with in my life.”

Another drawcard is Air Chathams’ historic aeroplane, a Douglas DC-3 skyliner, which will be available for viewing and flights at the Aero Club Open Day.

Jellyman said 20,000 people were expected to attend Saturday’s Mainstreet Caboodle, and about 17,000-18,000 of that number would be locals.

Reid said Vintage Weekend was “a rare opportunity to party on Victoria Ave”.

“The point of Vintage Weekend is a chance to celebrate Whanganui’s heritage elements, get some entertainment in and bring the community and people from out of town together,” he said.

For visitors from Wellington and further afield, finding a place to stay was “definitely an issue” due to a shortage of accommodation in Whanganui, Jellyman said.

“That’s basically why we encourage people to invite their friends and family to stay.”

Innovative solutions, such as the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association and caravan clubs parking up at the racecourse, have been sought by Vintage Weekend organisers.

“There are ways around the static accommodation which work out.

“We get feedback from visitors saying how relaxed and neat it is, and that’s our community doing that.”

The Te Ngaru The Tide bus service will run an extended timetable with buses arriving every 20 minutes, and all urban bus services in Whanganui will be free from Saturday to Monday.

“We know Whanganui Vintage Weekend is massive for the city, with people travelling from near and far to be part of the party. We’re excited to give people free and efficient ways to get across the city,” Horizons Regional Council transport services manager Mark Read said.

“The Tide will run on its Friday timetable on Saturday as well - every 20 minutes in both directions from 7am until 7pm, then hourly until the last service leaving at 11pm.”

All services will run on their Saturday timetables on Monday as it is a public holiday.

Last year’s Vintage Weekend generated $4.2m for Whanganui businesses.

Programmes outlining all the Vintage Weekend events are available from Whanganui’s i-Site visitor information centre or online at https://whanganuivintageweekend.nz. Attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage clothing for the weekend’s events.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle who covers health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.