Lack of accommodation has reared its head in Whanganui but any updates on luring a hotel chain to town are still under wraps.

The final report on this year’s Downer New Zealand Masters Games revealed four football teams had pulled out on the same day because they could not find anywhere to stay.

Games manager Heather Cox said lack of accommodation was a big enough issue for it to be discussed by the event team on a regular basis, as well as with the Masters Games Trust.

“I actually went to [economic development agency] Whanganui & Partners and asked what they could help with.

“They can’t just pop up a hotel but I asked if they could facilitate a promotion or a workshop around how interested people can put their houses on Airbnb.

“We need to work together to grow the games.”

Cox said there might have been a provision at past Masters Games whereby people could ring the office, offer their house and match it with interested athletes coming to town.

She did not think that was a role the games organisers should pursue when there were other “credible, functioning” platforms like Airbnb available.

“We would have to vet all the houses to be consistent with our vetting policy and we just don’t have the resources for that.”

A 2021 feasibility report commissioned by Whanganui & Partners said there was a “latent need” for a new hotel in Whanganui.

Its recommendation was a four-star, full-service hotel of 60 rooms was the optimal financially viable development.

At the time of the report, there were around 44 Airbnb properties in Whanganui.

According to analytics site AirDNA, Whanganui currently has 191 active rentals across all peer-to-peer accommodations.

However, this includes a number of commercial accommodation providers that list some rooms via Airbnb or similar businesses.

Active rentals are those that have at least one reserved or available day in the past month.

Whanganui & Partners acting chief executive Jonathan Sykes said the agency continued to connect potential hotel developers with the local real estate industry.

He saw the city’s commercial accommodation limits as a barrier to “our most popular events growing”.

“We regularly outline the importance of the project in our communication with the [Whanganui District] council and the business community,” Sykes said.

“Although there has been some further conversation between developers and real estate groups, we can’t share any details about potential developments as these discussions are highly commercially sensitive.”

It was clear there were entrepreneurial locals reacting to the gap in the market, Sykes said.

“This certainly helps, but what we really need is a four-star hotel venue to support the city’s continued growth as a visitor destination and preferred location to host events and conferences.”

In April, Whanganui topped the national table for growth in domestic visitor spending.

Sykes said it was no surprise that coincided with the influx of more than 1000 competitors and spectators for Hoop Nation.

“Events like this one, Cemetery Circuit and Vintage Weekend are very popular and aspire to grow.

“If they are given the chance, they will help Whanganui’s economy grow along with them. As we track, and work to attract, more and more visitors to our region, it is essential we meet their needs and maintain our reputation with quality accommodation to support them.”

Cooks Gardens Motor Lodge owner Daniel Lynch said he was always busy, regardless of whether events were on.

There were never enough beds come event time.

“Obviously, a big giant hotel would impact our business. We would like to keep the supply low because it’s better for the existing people,” he said.

“It’s a tricky one. You have to find that balance. If someone wants to invest a bunch of money and build a hotel, I’m sure they would do their due diligence and figure it out.”

Lynch said when events like the Masters Games were on, the last rooms in town could go for up to $400 per night on booking sites.

He didn’t want to “name names” but the rooms probably were not worth that.

“The demand is there though, so someone is going to pay for it,” he said.

In 2023, 126 international athletes and 2706 from throughout New Zealand came to Whanganui for the Masters Games.

Cox, a former event manager of Whanganui Vintage Weekend, said a lack of beds had also affected the ability of that event to grow.

“This was a few years ago so it isn’t new.

“Generally, people aren’t going to get in contact with us to say ‘we were going to enter but we can’t find accommodation’.

“Still, it was enough to make it a concern with just those we did know about.”

