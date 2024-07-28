Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Hawkes Bay a class above in Ranfurly Shield challenge

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Kamipeli Latu, pictured in 2020, dotted down for Whanganui's solitary try in Napier.

The runners-up in the 2023 Bunnings Heartland Championship were not a patch on the runners-up in the 2023 Bunnings NPC as Hawke’s Bay scored a point a minute in an 80-5 dismissal of Steelform Whanganui in Napier on Saturday.

The Ranfurly Shield was in no danger of leaving McLean Park as, in picture-perfect conditions for running rugby, the home side, with a plethora of international talent in their outside backs, were just too rapid in their ability to shift the ball across the park and find openings.

Former Whanganui Collegiate First XV first five-eighths Harry Godfrey was the maestro and McLean Park was his orchestra pit, as the Hurricanes player expertly fed his ball-runners into holes near the line for multiple tries, while coolly slotting 10 conversions from 12 attempts, nailing his kicks from the sideline even late in the piece as Hawke’s Bay scored three tries inside the final nine minutes.

That brought Whanganui perilously close to the record 86-3 Shield scoreline set against them by Waikato in 2000, and didn’t reflect how they had temporarily halted the tide early in the second half.

Down 45-0 at the break, Whanganui got a temporary lift from some fresh legs as Ethan Robinson and Kahl Elers-Green came on to work a couple of attacking plays down the far touchline – one of them from a chip and regather to set up hardworking fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden, who was pulled up just short of the tryline.

From the ensuing ruck, reserve prop Kamipeli Latu created a story for the grandkids when he drove low to score and make it 52-5 in the 60th minute.

But under a warm sun, fatigue quickly became a factor, while losing flanker Josefa Namosimalua to the sin bin for a professional foul opened up more space.

Even when Hawke’s Bay left the ball behind, their recovery speed to collect the spilled ball before Whanganui could even react was the sign of a well-conditioned outfit.

In the air, lock and skipper Tom Parsons and another Collegiate old boy, former Whanganui star Semi Vodosese, were dominant, pinching at least three of the visitor’s lineout throws.

Hawke’s Bay unveiled their new back three in former Australian sevens rep Ben O’Donnell (Brumbies), Auckland league regular Freedom Vahaakolo (Highlanders) and Welshman Matt Protheroe (Ospreys) – and they were devastating in equal measure, Protheroe running 60m in-and-away from the cover defence for his second try at the end of the first half.

Of the established Magpies, second five-eighths Danny Toala ran lovely lines off Godfrey and others to get two tries – and if Whanganui got a lift from their bench, then impact player Kere Penetito positively supercharged the hosts with his late double.

For Whanganui, centre Alekesio Vakarorogo broke the gain-line a handful of times, but was swiftly swamped.

“They were very good today, just highlights the gulf between the competitions,” said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin of the Shield holders.

“You see the growth in Harry and just what he’s able to do in a professional environment for this length of time.

“We just weren’t able to keep up with the pace. They cut you off at the source, and it’s hard to get going.

“The difference it makes for our defenders to get there. It’s hard to be super critical, they didn’t stop trying.

“It’s hard to see 80 points up there, but you’re still proud of the effort.”

Hawke’s Bay 80 (M. Protheroe 2, D. Toala 2, K. Penetito 2, J. Hintz, F. Vahaakolo, B. O’Donnell, T. Farrell, M. Manase, S. Wye tries; H. Godfrey 10 con) bt Whanganui 5 (K. Latu try). Halftime: 45-0.

