The Whanganui River Road was closed on Wednesday morning after a large slip. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large slip that blocked the Whanganui River Road last night has been cleared.

The road was blocked near Pungarehu Marae.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the rest of the road is being checked and if their are no further issues, the road should be re-opened by 9am.