A father has been found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing his 9-year-old daughter after a trial in the Whanganui District Court. Photo / Bevan Conley

WARNING: This story deals with sexual content and may be distressing.

A father found guilty of sexually abusing his 9-year-old daughter will be kept behind bars until his sentencing.

Last week the 52-year-old, who has interim name suppression, went on trial before Judge Jonathan Krebs and a jury of eight men and four women in the Whanganui District Court.

He pleaded not guilty to three charges each of doing an indecent act with a girl and unlawful sexual connection, two of raping a female under 12 and one each of being cruel to a child and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

As the trial began, guilty pleas were entered to three charges of breaching a protection order, two of assault on a child and one of ill-treatment of an animal.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts on Friday but was unable to reach and decision and began deliberations again on Monday.

As the trial progressed Judge Krebs dismissed four sexual violation charges against the defendant.

After a charge was amended on day four, the man pleaded guilty to being cruel to a child.

On Monday afternoon jury members returned to deliver their verdicts.

The defendant was found guilty of three charges of doing an indecent act with a child and one of sexual violation by majority verdicts.

A unanimous not guilty verdict was reached on the threatening to kill charge.

In a video interview with police, played for the jury, the victim claimed her dad sexually abused her in various ways including putting her on top of him while he was exposed, and that she tried to get away from him but she couldn’t.

She also described him licking her ear and sending sexually explicit messages to her aunt.

Judge Krebs remanded the defendant in custody until sentencing on July 24.