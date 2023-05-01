Whanganui's senior games are all played under lights at the Whanganui Hockey Stadium. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Whanganui's senior games are all played under lights at the Whanganui Hockey Stadium. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Hockey in Whanganui has taken a serious hit with the season barely under way.

A floodlight at the city’s hockey stadium in Gonville is out of action after its wiring was stolen during a break-in this week.

Hockey Wanganui board member Calum Wilbur said the light would remain that way for the foreseeable future.

“After talking to the other members of the board today, it sounds like it’s not repairable. We are going to have to replace it.

“Obviously, the floodlights are so old that they no longer make that model of kit.

“That will require a funding application because we won’t be able to afford that ourselves.”

All senior games in Whanganui were played at night, so there was “some figuring out to do”, he said.

“Men’s and women’s stuff starts either this week or next, and it’s all played after work during the week.

“That all might need to be moved elsewhere. They may have to be played earlier or transferred to Collegiate.

“We would have to rent that facility so there could be a major financial impact as well.”

Wilbur said this week’s incident was the latest in a string of break-ins and thefts over the last two years.

“We’ve had two infinity water heater units off the wall, and during the Masters Games this year, someone broke in and cut the nets off the goals.

“Half the wooden boards we use between pitches for small-sized games of kid’s games, which were kindly donated by Mitre 10 at the start of the year, have already been stolen as well.

“Then there’s the general damage. This time it was wiring, but fences are cut regularly and there have been broken windows and people trying to get into the actual building.”

Even with insurance, those recent incidents had cost the club “north of $10,000″, he said.

“It’s extra funds that have to be charged onto the people who play because there is no other way to cover the additional costs.

“This is a club that tries to provide a facility for kids and adults to play a game they love.

“We aren’t going to be able to keep doing that if people keep stealing things and breaking things.”