A Whanganui-bred rose has claimed one of the top prizes at this year’s New Zealand Rose of the Year Trials in Hamilton.

Lilac Temptation, grown by Bob Matthews of Matthews Roses, was voted the best climbing rose.

Assistant manager Samantha Matthews said the plant grew to a nice height and had “a lovely show of flowers”.

“It’s a really lovely shade of purple, it doesn’t have many thorns, and it’s really fragrant.

“I think that might have helped get us over the line this year.”

Matthews was the only nursery in the country growing Lilac Temptation, she said.

It was the family’s first victory at the Hamilton trials in 15 years.

A second climbing rose bred by Bob Matthews - Infinity - won a certificate of merit at last weekend’s Palmerston North International Rose Trials.

“It is a white climber - a vigorous, healthy plant with a unique petal shape,” Samantha Matthews said.

“That [Palmerston North] trial is a bit different. You‘re judged over a period of two years. The flower has to be pretty good to get an award.

“We’re pretty stoked.”

She said 50,000 seeds had recently been planted at the nursery.

From that, one or two might make it to the release stage.

Bob Matthews (left) and Samantha Matthews at the trials in Hamilton.

Samantha Matthews is the third generation in her family to work in roses, following on from Bob Matthews (father) and Tom Matthews (grandfather and founder).

She said there were a lot of opportunities for younger people in horticulture and the industry was “crying out” for them.

“There are so many aspects to it as well, it’s not just about growing plants.

“For us, there is the breeding, marketing, and research and development. Then, there is wholesale and retail.

“A lot of knowledge needs to be passed on. I’m doing my best to soak it all up from Dad.”

Staff levels at the nursery were at their highest during winter, Samantha Matthews said.

“It’s very gender and age diverse.

“Someone who is nearly 90 paints our labels and then there are backpackers and people fresh out of school.

“People have worked here for 20 years and others just come for a month. It was a great place to grow up, you meet a lot of different people.”

The nursery’s rose garden - planted 10 years ago - has reopened to the public for summer, she said.

“We’ll have some exciting new roses next year as well. We seem to be on a good run at the moment so let’s make the most of it.”

