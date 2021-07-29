Whanganui District Council admits Castlecliff Domain path construction mistake

Whanganui District Council says installing a bollard on a path designed to "improve accessibility" was a mistake. Photo / Clive Ward

The construction of a path designed to "improve accessibility" but which was almost impossible for prams, mobility scooters or wheelchairs to pass has been modified after concerns raised by the community.

The path at Castlecliff Domain was completed earlier this week, with a large right-angle turn and a bollard placed in the middle of the path, which Whanganui District Council has since said was a mistake.

Local residents quickly questioned the purpose of the path.

"How absolutely bloody thoughtless," one resident said on Facebook.

"Appears to have been designed by someone who has no disability or small children needing pushchair or prams. Very nice path but thoughtless," another added.

There were also questions as to why the path took such a sharp turn - making it difficult for those in wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

In a statement, the council said the installation of the bollard was a mistake by the contractor.

"The pathway was designed to improve accessibility to the domain from the Rangiora St pedestrian crossing," the spokesperson said.

"The original design did not include a bollard, however. This was installed in error. The issue has now been rectified by the contractor. The path is also being realigned."

The council said it was too early to determine the cost of the mistake.

Work on the realigning the path is expected to be completed on Wednesday.