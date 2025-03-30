He later “forcefully” removed her pants, held her down by her arms above her head, then raped her in a manner the victim described as aggressive.

On about eight further occasions, Ramage raped the girl, and other times he sexually violated her.

He went on to give her cannabis and alcohol, and sexual activities followed.

Ramage tried to rationalise his actions in an apology letter to the victim, read to New Plymouth District Court at his sentencing this week.

He said at the time he was unhappy in his marriage and his affection for her was genuine.

Bryan Ramage was once elected the vice-president of Whangamōmona, which declared itself a republic in 1989. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“Admittedly, our friendship made me feel young again. I crossed boundaries and ventured into an inappropriate relationship with her. I did not foresee the consequences on her life. I made a terrible mistake,” said Ramage, who maintained he accepted full responsibility.

He was regretful and “truly, truly sorry”, he wrote.

“That’s not admitting rape, that’s admitting an inappropriate relationship. That’s not admitting you held her down and forced your way into her,” Judge Greig told him, rejecting the letter.

He said Ramage was only “truly, truly sorry” for the predicament he had found himself in, being that he was facing a lengthy prison sentence in his later years.

The judge said he deserved to spend the remainder of his life locked up.

There were two other victims Ramage offended against around the same time as the young teen.

One was 6 when he exposed himself to her, then when she was a preteen, he touched her pubic and breast area during a “tickle fight”, and asked her to show him her breasts as “payment” for food she had requested.

The third victim was around 14 to 16 years old when Ramage touched her breasts and genitals while “play fighting” with her.

He later pinned her down on a bed and tried to pull off the towel that she was wrapped in, only stopping when she yelled at him. Ramage later put his hand inside her dress, touching one of her breasts.

‘Well-liked and respected in his community’

Ramage operated a horse trekking business in Ahititi, Taranaki, between 1997 and 2010.

He resided about an hour away in Whangamōmona, on State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway.

In 1989, residents declared the remote town a republic in protest of regional boundary changes that meant the township was to be considered in Manawatū/ Whanganui rather than Taranaki.

Whangamōmona holds a presidential election every two years. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The republic, which has a population of a little more than 100, holds a quirky presidential election every two years, and there have previously been several human and animal presidents.

In 2021, for the first time, a vice-president was sworn in and Ramage took the title that year.

In court, Ramage’s lawyer Rob Weir spoke about character references given to the court, which he submitted “showed a man who was well-liked and respected in his community”.

“These are all people who knew about the offending once he’d pleaded guilty and are still there to support him,” Weir said, adding that many were in court to support Ramage.

“That shows the measure of the man generally.”

However, the victims had a different view of Ramage’s character.

‘A deeply disturbed individual’

The woman raped by him described him as a “predator” and “a deeply disturbed individual” who caused her irreversible damage.

“I prefer to not refer to him by name as I believe his vile actions should strip him of his humanity,” she said in her victim impact statement.

“His actions have caused profound and lasting harm and nothing can ever undo the suffering he has caused.”

She said he chose his victims with “meticulous calculation” and had preyed on her during a vulnerable period of her life.

Ramage had betrayed her, she said.

Bryan Ramage was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court.

“This betrayal has left me with a sense of confusion and profound sadness that has shaped my life in ways that continue to be deeply painful.”

The abuse disrupted her schooling and impacted her physical and mental health, with the victim having made multiple attempts to take her own life in her teens.

She has battled alcohol issues and her desired career path was no longer possible because of her ongoing struggles.

At the time of the abuse, Ramage made casual comments to her about his access to guns, leading her to fear him and to believe that if she tried to escape a sexual violation, she would be killed.

She said after the first rape, Ramage wore her down to a point where she was amenable to the abuse as a response to minimise the trauma.

“I always blame myself for not being clearer in saying ‘no’ but I froze.”

The woman, whose abuse began when she was 6, said she went through a period of depression as a result of Ramage’s offending and it affected some of her relationships.

However, she addressed her depression and felt she now had some closure.

“I hate him but I don’t feel like I have to think about it all the time now.”

The final victim said the abuse caused her lasting body shame issues and a mistrust of people, particularly older males.

She became introverted, felt guilt and shame, suffered depression at times, and has been in counselling as a result.

‘You should spend the rest of your days in prison’

In his submissions, Weir argued Ramage was genuinely remorseful for the harm he had caused his victims.

He said his client took full responsibility for his actions and wished to partake in rehabilitation while in prison.

However, the court also heard Ramage had not admitted guilt until the eve of his trial and had earlier been granted bail so he could look into counselling but did not do it.

Crown prosecutor Jo Woodcock opposed Ramage receiving credit for remorse, submitting any remorse expressed would be consistent with his guilty pleas, which came at the eleventh hour.

Woodcock said it was extremely serious offending that had caused significant and far-reaching harm.

“There really needs to be something over and above ‘I’m genuinely sorry’ to warrant an additional discount,” she said, pointing out there had been no offer of reparation or efforts to rehabilitate.

In sentencing Ramage, Judge Greig acknowledged the victims, who are now all adults, and their statements, saying, “this is what your sexual gratification has done to others”.

“You deserve a much longer sentence than the one I am obliged to give you.

“Quite frankly, Mr Ramage, you should spend the rest of your days in prison because particularly for [the victim who was raped] she will be in prison as a result of what you have done for the rest of her life.”

On charges of rape, sexual conduct with a child, sexual conduct with a young person and doing an indecent act with intent to insult, the judge took a starting point of 10 years’ imprisonment before allowing credit for guilty pleas.

He refused to give Ramage a discount for remorse but reduced the sentence by a further six months in recognition of his children, landing on an end sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

“It’s a lot less than you deserve, Mr Ramage.”

Ramage thanked his supporters and told them he loved them as he was led away to begin his sentence, leading them to respond with messages of love.

But one of his victims had her own message: “Scum. Piece of s***. F*** you,” she yelled. “He’s caused so much damage.”

As the victim left the public gallery, she was addressed by a couple of Ramage’s supporters, leading to a brief confrontation.

Judge Greig instantly shut it down by bellowing: “No.”

“I will send to prison immediately anyone I hear abusing her. I’ve done it before and I will do it again,” he said.

