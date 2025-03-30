Bryan Ramage has been jailed for sexually and indecently abusing three girls around 20 years ago. Photo / Ilona Hanne
WARNING: This story contains details of sexual offending against young people
A former “vice-president” and well-known local of the country’s only self-declared republic has been revealed as a sex offender.
Bryan Ramage, of Whangamōmona, sexually and indecently abused three young teens around two decades ago, including repeatedly raping a 13-year-old who now describes him as a predator and a deeply disturbed individual.
Now 69, Ramage was around 50 when he touched the girl’s genital area and told her not to tell anyone.
He said at the time he was unhappy in his marriage and his affection for her was genuine.
“Admittedly, our friendship made me feel young again. I crossed boundaries and ventured into an inappropriate relationship with her. I did not foresee the consequences on her life. I made a terrible mistake,” said Ramage, who maintained he accepted full responsibility.
He was regretful and “truly, truly sorry”, he wrote.
“That’s not admitting rape, that’s admitting an inappropriate relationship. That’s not admitting you held her down and forced your way into her,” Judge Greig told him, rejecting the letter.
He said Ramage was only “truly, truly sorry” for the predicament he had found himself in, being that he was facing a lengthy prison sentence in his later years.
The judge said he deserved to spend the remainder of his life locked up.
There were two other victims Ramage offended against around the same time as the young teen.
One was 6 when he exposed himself to her, then when she was a preteen, he touched her pubic and breast area during a “tickle fight”, and asked her to show him her breasts as “payment” for food she had requested.
The third victim was around 14 to 16 years old when Ramage touched her breasts and genitals while “play fighting” with her.
He later pinned her down on a bed and tried to pull off the towel that she was wrapped in, only stopping when she yelled at him. Ramage later put his hand inside her dress, touching one of her breasts.
“There really needs to be something over and above ‘I’m genuinely sorry’ to warrant an additional discount,” she said, pointing out there had been no offer of reparation or efforts to rehabilitate.
In sentencing Ramage, Judge Greig acknowledged the victims, who are now all adults, and their statements, saying, “this is what your sexual gratification has done to others”.
“You deserve a much longer sentence than the one I am obliged to give you.
“Quite frankly, Mr Ramage, you should spend the rest of your days in prison because particularly for [the victim who was raped] she will be in prison as a result of what you have done for the rest of her life.”
On charges of rape, sexual conduct with a child, sexual conduct with a young person and doing an indecent act with intent to insult, the judge took a starting point of 10 years’ imprisonment before allowing credit for guilty pleas.
He refused to give Ramage a discount for remorse but reduced the sentence by a further six months in recognition of his children, landing on an end sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.