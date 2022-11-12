Chephar Hollis-Brown was fatally shot on July 3 outside a property in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Chephar Hollis-Brown was fatally shot on July 3 outside a property in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

The mother of a 25-year-old Gisborne woman who was shot dead four months ago says the loss of her young, caring and outspoken daughter has left the whānau “broken-hearted”.

Forli Hollis-Brown is treasuring the final moments spent with her daughter just a week before she died.

On July 3, Chephar Hollis-Brown and her friend answered a knock at the door of a house she was visiting on Centennial Cres, Te Hapara, Gisborne.

After a brief conversation, a man ran to a dark-coloured sedan parked in the middle of the road and two shots were fired from a .17 calibre rifle – one of them hitting Chephar who died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

“Her whānau misses her bad. Her baby misses her - we all miss her badly,” the mother of the 25-year-old told the Herald.

“She was very outspoken, popular in the community and valued speaking up when things did not look right.”

Whānau of 25-year-old Gisborne mother, Chephar Hollis-Brown who was shot and killed in July, say they are heartbroken by this devastating loss. Photo / Supplied

Hollis-Brown said her daughter was the most caring māmā to her young son.

“She always made sure he went to school, she took him to the beach, always took him to do activities.”

The last time, Hollis-Brown spoke to Chephar she was happy.

“I have a good last memory of her. She always took pictures and sent me. She was always with her baby.”

Hollis-Brown said she wanted those responsible for her death, or who knows who shot her daughter, to come forward.





Chephar Hollis-Brown's 6-year-old son grieves the loss of his mother and holds her photograph close to him. Photo / Supplied

Gisborne Detective Sergeant Stephen Smith told the Herald that police received a good response to the Ten 7 programme, when they called Chephar’s death an “absolute tragedy” and a “senseless killing”.

“We are still seeking the firearm and are following good lines of inquiry.”

Smith emphasised the need for people to come forward with correct information.

“It’s been four months, we want a resolution and the family want a resolution.

“We want to know what has actually happened at the address, what was said and who was there.

“We would also like to know about the origin of the cartridge found at the scene and anything that could help us identify who fired the shots.”

Police this month released fresh information on TVNZ’s Police Ten 7 programme about the man they believed murdered the young mum.

The suspect was described as a Māori male with black curly hair, a thin moustache and a slight potbelly.

Police said he was wearing a green long-sleeve top with white stripes on the sleeves.

They also described a .17 HMR calibre round found at the scene, which they believe will lead to Chephar’s killer.

Smith told the TVNZ programme that “not a lot of people own those types of firearms or use that type of ammunition”.

He also talked viewers through the final moments before Chephar’s death.

“Chephar was visiting an address that’s on Centennial Cres,” Smith said,

“There’s been a knock at the door, and another one of the occupants has gone to answer it, Chephar’s gone with her.

“There’s a bloke outside and they have a discussion, a slight argument.”

Smith then described how the man ran back to a car parked outside.

Two shots were fired from outside the house before a man fled in the vehicle.

Police were called to the house in Te Hapara at 3.45am to reports of a woman being shot.

“Chephar had not realised she had been shot immediately, but she’s gone back inside with the householder and she collapsed,” Smith told the programme.

The mother of one was dead when police arrived, and a homicide investigation was launched.



