Whale Watch Kaikōura fined $245k for safety breaches after crew injuries

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Whale Watch Kaikōura has been prosecuted after two incidents in which crew members were injured. Photo / Supplied

A woman still has recurring nightmares years after falling down the open engine room hatch of a tourism vessel and suffering head injuries.

“I fell down a hatch, I was knocked unconscious and I woke up in hospital,” she told the Christchurch District Court this week.

“I have noticed

Save