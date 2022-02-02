Q-West's latest vessel for Whale Watch Kaikoura, Wheketere, will head down the coast on February 12. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui boat builder Q-West has a busy 2022 ahead, with its latest vessel just completed and the hunt on for more staff for its next big project.

The Wheketere hit the water for the first time this week.

Named after the original vessel Q-West created for Whale Watch Kaikōura in 1999, this is the second boat the Whanganui boatbuilder has created for the tourism company in recent years.

The first, Te Ao Marama, was delivered to Whale Watch Kaikōura in late 2020.

Q-West chief executive Colin Mitchell said the vessel was basically identical to Te Ao Marana, and that Whale Watch Kaikoura placed an order for another vessel immediately after receiving the first one.

"It took all of 2021 to build," Mitchell said.

"There has been some challenges with the lockdowns. It was originally planned to be delivered in December.

"With the Christmas break and lockdowns, it has taken a bit longer."

At 24 metres, the new Wheketere is significantly longer than the original 17.7m vessel built in 1999.

The vessel is not only larger than the rest of the fleet but incorporates new technology, along with a grandstand for greater passenger viewing and a VIP lounge and deck.

Wheketere was out on the water for the first time this week and is set to head to Kaikōura on February 12.

"It is a pretty impressive craft. It has four diesel engines and four auto jets," Mitchell said.

Q-West and Whale Watch Kaikōura have a long history of working together, with this being the seventh vessel built since the first one in 1999.

Mitchell said Q-West's attention would quickly shift to a new, exciting project for a client in Auckland.

Fullers360 has contracted Q-West to build Auckland's first electric hybrid fast ferry for the Hauraki Gulf ferry network.

The 34m vessel will have the capacity to transport about 300 passengers, servicing the company's Devonport route and with capacity to travel to other destinations as needed.

The vessel will be entirely built at Q-West, with the project set to support 30 jobs in the Whanganui District.

"We are proud to work with Fullers360 once again and to play a vital role in building New Zealand's first electric hybrid ferry," Mitchell said.

"Whanganui has been at the forefront of commercial aluminium boatbuilding for over 60 years, and it feels appropriate this electric hybrid ferry is built here."

Q-West is looking for a range of new employees to help with the project, including fabricators, aluminium welders, engineers and electricians.

Mitchell said the vessel was very complex and unique, requiring lots of support from local businesses.

"Q-West have always recognised the importance of skilled trained staff building our vessels. We promote our staff capabilities and experience as a key reason to build at Q-West.

"With the workload we anticipate over the coming years and the new facility being constructed at the port, we are embarking on a recruiting drive to provide opportunities to those people who have the right attitude and wish to be trained."

Work on the new electric vessel will begin in April and is expected to be completed in 2023.