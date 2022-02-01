A total of 441 boosters were administered in the Whanganui DHB region on January 31. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three further South Taranaki cases will be officially added to the Ministry of Health's case numbers on Wednesday, following on from the single case announced on Tuesday.

The three Hāwera cases are all known contacts of the previously reported case in Hāwera and have been self-isolating since the original case was identified.

The Ministry has also announced two new locations of interest in Hāwera and one in Bulls.

• Pak'nSave Hāwera (54 Princes St) on January 26 from 2.11pm to 2.41pm.

• Z Hāwera (226 South Rd) on January 26 from 12.45pm to 1pm.

• Bulls public toilet (92 Bridge St) on January 25 from 2pm to 2.30pm.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

In the Whanganui District Health Board region, 22 first doses, 31 second doses and 441 boosters of Covid-19 vaccinations were administered on Monday, January 31.

Whanganui DHB Covid-19 vaccination lead Louise Allsopp said she wanted to remind people to continue to scan in to locations using the QR code, wash their hands, wear masks and get vaccinated.

"Scanning in helps us identify people at locations of interest quickly and reduce the spread of Covid.

"Whilst we haven't had any local cases yet, it's just a matter of time and we encourage everyone to be as prepared as possible."

It was important that people were thinking about what it would look like when Covid-19 arrived, Allsopp said.

"Check out the information provided on our webpage and Facebook pages, start thinking about what you can do to prepare yourself and your whānau.

"Health services continue to work closely with community leaders to make sure everything is ready from a systems perspective."