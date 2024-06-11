The new-look Whale Tail playground at Ngunguru is due to be officially opened on Friday.

The new-look Whale Tail playground at Ngunguru is due to be officially opened on Friday.

Thirteen years since it was first built, the Whale Tail Park in Ngunguru has received a much-anticipated upgrade.

Drainage issues have been remedied and a new path has been funded to help users commute safely.

The playground received much-needed work on drainage - pictured here mid-way through.

Whangārei District councillor Scott McKenzie said the council received complaints about persistent issues relating to poor drainage at the playground.

Plans for renewal were pushed forward as the playground was already deteriorating and timber foundations were rotting, McKenzie said.

Students at Ngunguru School were able to pick their favourite out of four playground designs and suggest added parts from other designs.

McKenzie said the playground will be “warmly received” by the community as it is a well-used asset.

“I have a boy at the [local] school and a little one, and we go there quite a bit. I’m sure it’s going to be really well-used.”

McKenzie also said money was put aside, from the Long-Term Plan, for a new footpath to Kopipi Crescent so the children have a safe way to commute to and from the playground, shops and sports complex.

Parts of the old park have also been salvaged as the Matapōuri Hall Society requested usage for their community, he said.

It’s a work in progress as the playground is currently in storage, but McKenzie is hoping the community will one day benefit.

He said it was gratifying to be in a role that allowed him to link community members with the relevant people at council.

While the original Whale Tail playground was built by the community, the upgrade has been funded through Whangārei District Council’s Long-Term Plan.

Swings, climbing frames and slides will feature and it will continue to be fully fenced.

According to senior technical officer Spencer Jellyman, the renewal had a budget of around $150,000 and the drainage works $50,000.

He expected the drainage works to come a little over budget due to the ground being softer than initially thought.

An opening ceremony has been planned for this Friday, June 14 at 3pm.

Ngāti Takapari will perform a blessing before opening.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.