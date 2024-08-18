In a post to Facebook this afternoon, a woman claiming to be the man’s older sister explained he was at a family event and was walking home when he was struck.

“It doesn’t matter what he was doing or wearing, if you hit someone, you stay until help comes,” the post read.

“Police said that there were people that did stay with him and followed him to the hospital.”

The woman thanked those who stayed with her brother, regardless of whether they hit him, and for not leaving him in the cold.

“To the other people that left my brother there, I hope you get what you deserve,” she said.

The woman also thanked paramedics and police officers that delivered her family the news and stayed with them until they were okay.

“The nurses and doctors that stabilised him. The flight nurses that flew out with him, thank you for the mahi that you all do despite how tired you all are.

“Thank you so much for keeping my brother breathing, me and my whānau are truly grateful.”

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the exact circumstances are under way.

“We would like to hear from anyone else travelling on or near White Pine Bush Rd around the time of the crash, who may have information relating to the case,” police said.

Police want anyone with any information to contact 105 and quote file number 240818/1806.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on White Pine Bush Rd at 12.17am and responded two ambulances and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Whakatāne hospital in a critical condition.”