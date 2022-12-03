A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One lucky Powerball player from Whakatāne has pocketed $5.5 million in tonight’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whakatāne.

The winning numbers were: 1, 9, 12, 19, 21 and 33.

The Bonus Ball was 36, and the $5m Powerball number was 10. Strike Four Numbers - worth $500,000 - came in this order: 21, 33, 9 then 12.

The prize is made up of $5m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The Whakatāne winner is the 18th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

The win comes just a week after a massive $24m Powerball prize was struck by a New Plymouth man.

He is looking forward to booking a holiday somewhere warm and sandy before making plans for his future.

Another fortunate Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland City.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

A statement from Lotto advises anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.