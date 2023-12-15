With a new Government promising a law and order crackdown, police are under pressure to minimise disruptions to the public from a gang tangi in Whakatāne this weekend. Photo / NZME

A gang funeral is set to be held in the Bay of Plenty today as police try to minimise disruption to the community in another test of the new Government’s claims of being tough on law and order.

Tuterangi Moeke, 27 died following an alleged “gang-related disorder” in Whakatāne last weekend and police yesterday said they have been working with gangs and iwi ahead of today’s funeral.

It comes after Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne were effectively shut down in June when a Mongrel Mob Barbarians funeral procession caused created traffic chaos after a highway closed down and there were reports of gunshots.

Moeke was last Sunday brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries about 9.40pm and pronounced dead soon afterward.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Police said they were “engaging with local iwi and key gang spokespersons to ensure that the tangi does not interfere with the community living in the area”.

“Police expect those involved to behave respectfully, follow road rules and behave lawfully before, during and after the event,” a statement said.

“Staff will be maintaining a visible presence and will respond to any incidents as required.”

Social media footage emerged earlier this week of a procession of vehicles and mourners as they drove Moeke’s body back to Whakatāne.

The video shows people, some wearing gang patches, sitting on the front, sides and back of a vehicle as it drives through a street followed by a long line of vehicles and people walking.

In the statement, police said they “were aware that a group of motorists supported the family of Tuterangi Moeke on Tuesday as they drove the deceased back to Whakatāne”.

“Local staff maintained a presence in the area and there were no significant issues.”

Police could also face political pressure in how they choose to handle the funeral.

The new National-led coalition government has promised to crack down on gangs by passing a range of new laws within the first 100 days of taking office.

After June’s Mongrel Mob funeral caused widespread disruption in Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, questions were asked of Bay of Plenty District Police Commander Tim Anderson.

Tangi for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Stephen Rota Taiatini causes traffic chaos in Ohope and Whakatane in June. Photos / Andrew Warner

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast at the time, police had not been “out-manned” as the large procession of gang members flooded State Highway 2, prompting it’s hours-long closure.

He said the town had a large influx of gang members for the tangi but they had left fairly soon after.

Back in the day police did not allow roads to be closed, Anderson said.

“But now police work with gangs so everything is safe, but we do not tolerate any unlawful behaviour.”

Anderson said he did not see much of the unlawful behaviour during the June tangi.

“We saw a couple of burnouts, we have taken photographs and will be looking at them.”

Speaking about gunshots, he said these events had started earlier in the week.

“Our team have zero tolerance for act of violence and intimidation,” with police arresting some of those responsible, he said.

“Our staff have been working extremely hard 24x7 arresting gang members, seizing weapons, and drugs.”



























