Whakatāne business destroyed in overnight blaze

On arrival, a large two-story building divided into two shops was on fire. Photo / NZME

A fire has destroyed a Whakatāne business overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to reports of a car fire on The Strand, Whakatāne, about 12.45am.

Twelve crews were called to the 30 by 40-metre building.

Twelve crews were called to the 30 by 40-metre building.

The Strand between Commerce St and George St will be closed to the public for most of the morning while firefighters continue to extinguish the fire.

Members of the public are reminded to stay away from this area.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a vehicle on fire on The Strand at 12.43am and police and FENZ were still in attendance.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire," the spokeswoman said.

The building housed the business EPIC Escape which was destroyed in the blaze.

The business posted the following on social media this morning: "We have spent 3 years pouring our heart and souls into building this business, and in less than 30 minutes it is all gone.

"If you have bookings and vouchers with us we will be in touch with you in due course to organise refunds."