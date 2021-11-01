Weymouth toddler death: Investigation still in 'early stages', no arrests yet made

A two-year-old South Auckland girl has died in hospital after suffering critical injuries at the weekend. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old in Auckland are still working to determine how she died.

Emergency services were called to the Weymouth property on Sunday evening after the toddler suffered critical injuries.

She died of her injuries later that night.

When questioned about whether there had been any arrests today, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, said their investigation into her death "remains in its early stages and we are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the girl's death".

"The scene examination has been completed and officers are continuing to do an area canvass and speak with neighbours.

"We are continuing to talk with the family involved and we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Adkin didn't confirm if anyone else was being sought in connection with their investigation.

Police were at the home yesterday, dressed in full PPE due to the occupants self-isolating.

Officers were seen canvassing the neighbourhood and working under a crime scene tent erected in the family's front yard — only metres away from the girl's little plastic slide which she had been seen playing on by neighbours.

The police Eagle helicopter also circled overhead.

"It's very sad for our street," said another mother in the neighbourhood who didn't know the girl or her parents. "Very sad for our community."

Adkin earlier said the child was taken to hospital on Sunday evening from her home.

"The child's injuries are believed to be non-accidental and at this stage the death is being treated as suspicious," Adkin said.

A post mortem was carried out yesterday morning.

A scene examination has been taking place at the property today and officers were speaking to those occupants as part of their inquiries.

The Ministry of Health yesterday declined to elaborate on whether the occupants have Covid-19 or are close contacts of a case.