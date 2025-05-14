Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

We’ve reached the point where KiwiSaver changes must occur – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will unveil changes to KiwiSaver next week. Photo / Adam Pearse

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will unveil changes to KiwiSaver next week. Photo / Adam Pearse

Editorial
  • Nicola Willis confirmed changes to KiwiSaver, describing them as “positive” but not detailing specifics.
  • The Retirement Commission has advised the Government to make 4% the default contribution rate to KiwiSaver.
  • The Government will make its first withdrawal from the NZ Super Fund in 2028, earlier than expected.

Nicola Willis confirmed a rumour many of us have been discussing for the last couple of weeks. Changes are coming to KiwiSaver.

What exactly they will be, the Finance Minister is staying mum about. But she described them as “positive” yesterday.

“I want to see people’s KiwiSaver balances grow. KiwiSaver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand