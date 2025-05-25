With heavy rain 🟡watches and warnings🟠 out, you might be wondering what this means for you!! 🤔 Here is a rain accumulation map over the next 48 hours 📈



⛈️The west coast of the South Island will see the most of it, with up to 200mm forecast in some areas, most of which is… pic.twitter.com/Til0zqt4yd — MetService (@MetService) May 25, 2025

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Taranaki from 8am until 8pm this evening.

There is a moderate chance it could be upgraded to a warning.

A heavy rain watch is also forecast to come into effect for the Tararua Range from 8am until 2am on Tuesday.

There is a moderate chance it could be upgraded to a warning.

The heavy rain watch already in place for Tasman northwest of Motueka is forecast to expire at noon.

Strong wind watches are already in place for Wellington and Marlborough and are forecast to expire about noon.

Miller said Northland, Auckland, and the Coromandel should only experience a few showers during the day.

“We’re going to see that rain developing towards the evening,” he said.

“There may be some heavier falls as that front approaches towards the evening.”

💂 A rain band continues it's march up the country on Monday with strong NW winds ahead of the front. ☂️ It may pay to have an umbrella handy if you're in it's path. Posted by NIWA Weather on Sunday 25 May 2025

Miller said it would be a mixed bag of temperatures for both islands.

Auckland would reach a high of 20C with a low of 14C today, while Hamilton would hit a forecasted high of 19C with a low of 12C.

“The wind’s direction is coming from the north, so it’s fairly mild,” he said.

Invercargill would reach a high of 14C with a low of 3C, while Christchurch would reach a high of 19C with a low of 4C.

“[The] North Island is pretty mild with winds coming from the north. For the South Island, it will be slightly cooler, with cooler south westerlies.”

Looking forward

Miller said another weather system was forecast to make its way to New Zealand on Wednesday.

“[It] would bring another period of heavy rain for northern and western parts of the North Island and northern and western parts of the South Island,” he said.