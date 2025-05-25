9 out of Gazan doctor's 10 children killed in Israel airstrike. 13 dead in strikes on Kyiv. Call for radical change in aged care sector. Video / NZ Herald

25 May, 2025 02:44 AM 2 mins to read

By RNZ

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the western coast later today as a front sweeps in from the Tasman Sea.

MetService has issued 11 weather watches and warnings across the country.

“A front sweeps over southern and central New Zealand from the Tasman Sea during Sunday and Monday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong north to northwest winds,” the forecaster said.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Buller, the Westland ranges, parts of Canterbury and parts of Otago from Sunday evening until Monday morning. In parts of Canterbury and Westland, rain could reach 200mm.