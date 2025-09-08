Wet and windy weather forecast to move up the west coast: Northland to get heavy rain later in the week

Multiple regions across the country are expected to face heavy rain, potential gale-force winds, and possible thunderstorms this week.

The lower South Island is expected to be hit first on Tuesday morning with frosty and fresh weather changing to cloudy conditions, accompanied by gusty northwesterly winds and rain, according to MetService.

The heaviest rain will be in the west, with potential for thunder.

The front is predicted to move up the west coast of the South Island through the day and into the evening.

The majority of the North Island will likely avoid the rain on Tuesday, but parts of the west coast will be impacted on Wednesday, MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said.