Wet and windy: All flights in and out of Wellington cancelled, multiple roads closed

Traffic hitting surface flooding during heavy rain in Wellington. File Photo / Mark Mitchell

All flights in and out of the capital have been grounded until further notice as gale-force winds and torrential rain lash the region.

A spokesperson from Wellington Airport confirmed to the Herald that high winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate.

📣 ALL FLIGHTS in and out of Wellington Airport have been cancelled until further notice due to adverse weather conditions. High winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for further information. — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) July 20, 2022

"Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for further information."

Patrick Smellie was at Wellington Airport after his flight was cancelled, and said the scenes were "relatively chaotic".

There were "vast queues" of people at the airport trying to figure out what to do next, exacerbated by the fact Air New Zealand had only limited seats available for the next two or three days.

Smellie recommended anyone due to travel in and out of Wellington today jump online to reschedule, rather than try to do it in person at the airport.

He said the weather outside was "extremely wild" and he had one colleague whose car boot came down on their head today due to the force of the wind.

A Bluebridge ferry which attempted to leave Wellington this morning before the weather hit is being assisted back to shore by tugboat, with harbourmaster Grant Nalder telling the Herald it had been in the harbour since 9.30am.

A tug boat pulling the ferry back into berth. Photo / Georgina Campbell.

The wild weather also closed roads - including a stretch of busy Willis St.

The road was closed between Mercer and Boulcott St because of concern over the stability of a window in a building.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said Willis St reopened just before midday.

He said the issue was a small piece of rubber sealant on a window "flapping around".

It was on about the sixth floor of the Majestic Centre, he said.

Police say the window has now been repaired and stabilised.

A stretch of road in Eastbourne has also been closed because waves are breaking over it.

A yacht has also been smashed against a seawall in Lowry Bay, and Nalder told the Herald people are working to remove its mast, as it's blocking the road.

The yacht at Lowry Bay. Photo / Facebook

"The first objective is getting the road clear, and then working with the owner 9of the yacht as it's sustained quite a bit of damage."

Nalder says the conditions are nasty and it's "not a day to be out on the water".

"It's supposed to carry on all day and then start dying off tomorrow...but it is going to be windy all day today."

People are advised to avoid Marine Drive in Eastbourne because of the chaotic weather.

⚠️Update from @HuttCityCouncil: Marine Drive & Seaview Drive are closed at the Gracefield intersection due to impacts from severe weather. Port Road is closed. There's surface flooding along Randwick Drive, & Waiwhetu is facing surface flooding. Take extra care & avoid travel. — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) July 20, 2022

Wellington City Council reported flooding wasn't a major problem at the moment, but there were some issues in Makara and Aro Valley.

Contractors have been dipatched to several incidents across the city including a dangerous tree and dancing manhole cover.

There is a large slip on Severn St in Island Bay, as well as slips on Houghton Bay Rd, Old Porirua Rd, Shelley Bay Rd, and Hutchison Rd.

Almost all ferry sailings have been cancelled because of high swells with forecasts of up to 7 metres, and the Wellington City Council is warning people to be aware of the flood risk as the day goes on.



There are also snowfall warnings on the Desert Rd and the Remutaka Hill Range, with the Desert Rd getting 2 to 3cm of snow near the summit.

Sleet is expected on the Remutaka Range and there's a chance it could turn to snow, MetService warns.

Wellington and Wairarapa will also be blasted by gale-force winds and torrential rain with gusts up to 130km/h in exposed places.

In Wellington, there have been 16 slips in the past 24 hours, from Maupuia to Houghton Bay to Te Aro and Kaiwharawhara.

"While flooding isn't a major issue at the moment, large waves are forecast for this afternoon and, given all the adverse conditions, we recommend everyone travel safe, stay dry, and report any major weather incidents to our contact centre on 499 4444," a council spokesman said.

🟧 Severe Weather Update 🟨



Snow, rain, wind and swell warnings/watches are on the cards around central parts of the country today.



Get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X



Make the most of the weekend as more wind and rain approaches from the north early next week. pic.twitter.com/S0bvvp3JnW — MetService (@MetService) July 20, 2022

A heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington from Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head. Swells are expected to peak at 7m early this evening, and will be between 5m and 7m through tomorrow afternoon.

Wellington Regional Emergency Management is warning people to stay off the beaches and avoid driving on coastal roads during peak swells.

"Swells can cause surface flooding and debris wash up including driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel."