An investigation into the kidnapping by New Zealand and Australian authorities has resulted in a 64-year-old man from New South Wales and a 44-year-old Queensland man being charged with firearm trafficking offences.

Some of the items found by Australian Federal Police during their search.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they seized a number of items, including 13.6kg of mercury metal from a home in Urunga, New South Wales.

New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens was held hostage by the West Papua Liberation Army for 19 months.

The AFP also alleged that the men discussed sourcing Australian military firearms for the rebel group.

“Anyone involved in the trafficking of illegal weapons from Australia with the intention of providing them into the hands of international groups should be warned - the AFP and our partners are dedicated to preventing the trafficking of illegal weapons,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said.

The investigation was led by the Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team who partnered with New Zealand police.

“While we are pleased Mr Mehrtens was released and able to return to his family,” acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett said, “working closely with the Australian police agencies is an important part of protecting our community here in New Zealand.”

Mehrtens was taken by the rebels because New Zealand, like Australia and the United States, had co-operated militarily with Indonesia, according to a spokesman for the group.

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens was freed in September 2024. Photo / Dok. Istimewa

The Christchurch man appeared in multiple videos and images with the armed group and threats were made to kill him if demands for West Papua independence were not met by the Indonesian Government.

A year after his capture, the TPNPB said it would free Mehrtens “in order to protect humanity and ensure human rights”.

He was eventually released on September 21, 594 days after being captured.