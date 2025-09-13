Advertisement
Two Australians charged with supplying firearms to group that kidnapped NZ pilot Phillip Mehrtens

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

New Zealand's child poverty targets set by the Labour government have not been met and Phillip Mehrtens has been reunited with his family after being held captive for 19.5 months.

Two men have been charged with trafficking firearms to the Indonesian group behind the kidnapping of Christchurch pilot Phillip Mehrtens.

Mehrtens had been working for Susi Air, an Indonesian aviation firm, when he was abducted from an airport in February 2023 by the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing

