An example of the roving cameras on a Western Bay of Plenty District Council car.

Roving parking cameras are being trialed in Katikati and Te Puke to see if they would be of benefit to the Western Bay District.

The three-month trial, by the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, will use the License Plate Recognition system, which is already used by several councils, including Tauranga City Council.

The high-resolution cameras will capture licence plates and GPS locations of parked cars, to identify those that have parked for longer than the designated time limit, or that are parked illegally, for instance on yellow lines, the Western Bay council said in a statement.

No tickets would be issued as a result of the trial.

The council was exploring the technology for several reasons, the council’s team leader compliance support Sophie Scholes said.