Police are asking for the community's help to find 15-year-old Olivia. Photo / Supplied

A missing teenage girl could be travelling with a 23-year-old man, police have said today.

Officers are asking for the community's help to find 15-year-old Olivia, from West Melton, west of Christchurch.

She was last seen by family on Saturday morning, wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

"Information suggests Olivia could be in the Akaroa area, but there is the potential that she is elsewhere in the Canterbury region. She could be travelling with a 23-year-old male," police said.

"Family and police are concerned for her wellbeing."

If anyone has seen Olivia, or has information about where she could be, they are asked to call 105 and quote file 221019/6816.