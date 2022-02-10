Blue skies over the Emergency Operations Centre in Buller on Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

Blue skies over the Emergency Operations Centre in Buller on Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rain has eased on the West Coast and evacuated residents can now return home but several key routes in and out of the region remain closed.

Some houses have had water through them as Westport experiences its wettest February in 78 years.

The heavy rain overnight arrived as the trough weather system was set to move northwards across the South Island before weakening over central New Zealand today, MetService said.

A spokesperson for Buller Emergency Management said yesterday was a challenging day with extensive flooding throughout the region causing damage to homes, property, roads and slips.

"We know this is a stressful time for our community but we also know the region has the ability to adjust, adapt and work together.

"Big thanks go to the Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, a host of other agencies throughout the town, including LandSAR and the team from Bathurst who both provided support during this latest weather event."

The West Coast was battered again by heavy rain this week. Photo / Supplied

They said today's weather conditions are looking calmer and river levels are dropping.

"The EOC is fully staffed throughout the day and we are here to help."

The majority of the highways that were closed yesterday were still closed on Friday morning.

SH 6 Inangahua to Westport

SH 6 8 Mile to Inangahua

SH6, 65 Murchison to Springs Junction

SH67 Westport to Mokihinui

SH67 Mokihinui to Karamea

SH69 Inangahua to Reefton

SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi NZTA said an update on the roads will be provided at 10am.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said it has been a good night weather-wise.

"There were some assessments done overnight. There is still significant surface flooding around certain streets."

Cleine said he estimates about 50 or 60 people stayed in welfare centres overnight.

Planning is underway to get them back home today which is likely, he said.

Heavy rain has eased on the West Coast and evacuated residents can now return home but several key routes in and out of the region remain closed. Photo / Supplied

"With the exception of people who have water through their homes. I'm not hearing it's a large number but in the tens, houses have been flooded.

"The majority will be able to return home today."

But the fine weather seen in the region this morning is expected to be shortlived.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Tasman west of Motueka and the Marlborough Sounds from 9pm on Friday. A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Buller and Nelson Lakes from midnight on Saturday.

Heaphy Track closure

Repairs to the Heaphy Great Walk are likely to affect the May mountain biking season. Photo / Supplied

The Department of Conservation says the Heaphy Track may be out of action for months following flood damage.

The Great Walk from Golden Bay was closed to walkers on February 2, during severe MetService warnings.

DoC rangers inspecting the track on Wednesday made the decision to further extend the closure after the extent of damage to bridges and tracks was made clear.