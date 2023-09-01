A passing helicopter spotted this 'HELP' message written in the sand next to Lake Ahaura, on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

A passing helicopter spotted this 'HELP' message written in the sand next to Lake Ahaura, on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

A search and rescue team has flown in to investigate a mysterious “HELP” message written into the sand of an isolated South Island lake.

A passing helicopter spotted the message yesterday, written into the sand on the bank of Lake Ahaura on the West Coast, east of Greymouth.

Police said they were concerned by the sign and asked for the public to notify them about anyone who may have ventured into the area recently.

This morning police sent in a search team, who flew to the site by helicopter just after 9am.

“They are going to have a look around the sign area to see if they can find anything else of interest,” a police spokeswoman said.

Lake Ahaura is at least 58 kilometres from Greymouth and about 8km from the reclusive Gloriavale Christian Community in Haupiri, the nearest settlement.

A passing helicopter spotted this 'help' message written in the sand next to Lake Ahaura, on the West Coast, eliciting concern from police. Photo / Supplied

The lake is surrounded by dense bush and mountains.

Police said yesterday they would “like to hear from anyone who may have written the message”.

“If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055875858,” a spokeswoman said.

Photographs of the message show other letters written in the sand but which are hard to discern.