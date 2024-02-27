Homicide investigation under way at Kāinga Ora estate, Golriz Ghahraman faces a fourth charge as her court date gets pushed back and what sparked mass Albert Park evacuation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have confirmed an Airbnb house-bus fire which killed a Chinese woman on the West Coast is not believed to be suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the house bus fire on Blur Spur Rd, about 6km from Hokitika in Westland, at 4.15am last Tuesday. One person was found dead inside the bus, another person made it out unharmed.

“Following an investigation, the fatal fire at a short-term rental accommodation last week is not believed to be suspicious,” a police spokesperson said.

Fire investigators and police at the scene of the house-bus fire on Blue Spur Rd, Hokitika. Photo / George Heard

Following formal identification, police confirmed the victim of the blaze was Chinese national Jirong Wang, 46.

“Police continue to work with the family through what is a very difficult time, this includes assisting them with organising the return of Mrs Wang’s body to China,” the spokesperson said.

After an extensive scene examination and witness enquiries, police concluded that the property did have fire-precaution measures, including smoke alarms and a fire extinguisher.

“The death will be referred to the Coroner, and police enquiries continue to ensure all relevant matters have been considered,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson earlier confirmed a second person who escaped was staying with the woman in the house bus.

The owners of the Airbnb house bus declined to comment to the Herald.