Police are continuing to investigate what caused a house bus fire that killed a Chinese woman on the West Coast.

Emergency services were called to the house bus fire on Blur Spur Road, about 6km from Hokitika in Westland at 4.15am on Tuesday. One person was found dead inside the bus, another person made it out unharmed.

Police and fire investigators could be seen at the property today. The owners of the Airbnb house bus declined to comment to the Herald.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene of the house bus fire on Blue Spur Rd, Hokitika. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson confirmed the person who died was a Chinese national. A second person who escaped was staying with the woman in the house bus.

The Consulate of People’s Republic of China had been advised, the spokesperson said.

“Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened.”

Police and Fenz are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. Photo / George Heard

The Herald has approached Airbnb and the Chinese Consulate.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.







