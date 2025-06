A spokesperson said the premises had since reopened and Police cordons were being stood down.

“A person has been taken into custody and further enquiries will be made.”

Photos from the scene show crowds of people standing on the footpath of the evacuated LynMall.

A shopper who was inside Woolworths when the emergency unfolded told the Herald she had to leave her groceries on the conveyor belt about 20 minutes ago when a loud announcement came over the mall intercom.

She said it was a very repetitive announcement that said, “You must evacuate the mall now.”

The shopper said hundreds of people were gathered outside the mall.

West Auckland's LynnMall was evacuated this afternoon and armed police were spotted at the scene.

The shopper said that as she left the mall, she saw even more police cars in the underground parking area near the movie theatre end of the building.

“All I saw was police car after police car.”

Another shopper told the Herald that she was in that mall with her daughter when they were evacuated.

She said she saw an older man arrested outside the mall.

“We were evacuated for over half an hour. I’ve never seen so many rifles in my life.”

Everyone who had been standing outside the mall were now being let back inside.

Police and LynnMall management Kiwi Property Group have been approached for comment.

