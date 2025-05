She said she saw a man run very fast, and he yelled something before he entered the mall.

Members of the public in the area have taken to social media to share what they saw.

One person said they saw at least five police officers with guns. Another said he and his wife saw a man running through the mall as officers gave chase.

Police could be seen parking their vehicles across the entrance and exits of the carparks at the rear of the shopping centre.

A worker inside the mall told the Herald that while the mall had not been evacuated the entrance near the shop where he worked was blocked by police.

The worker said there were multiple police officers standing guard near their shop front, but they did not tell him what was happening.

More to come.