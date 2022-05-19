Kaurilands School in West Auckland has reported an incident where a student was asked to get into a stranger's van. Photo / Google

Kaurilands School in West Auckland has reported an incident where a student was asked to get into a stranger's van. Photo / Google

Families at two West Auckland schools are being warned of stranger danger after a student was offered money to get inside a white van.

Glen Eden Intermediate School deputy principal Jacob Prisk sent an email to parents on Thursday alerting them to the incident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

Prisk said a student was offered money to get into the van.

"Yesterday morning we had an incident at the Gas petrol station on the corner of Kaurilands Rd where a couple of men in a white van outside the petrol station tried to lure one of our students into the van with money."

Just down the road at Kaurilands Primary School principal Jo Augustine also sent parents an email alerting them to the incident.

"It has been reported to me this morning that yesterday the daughter of one of our families was harassed by two men in a white van parked outside the petrol station yesterday morning. The girl is a student at the Intermediate."

She said the girl was "harassed" by two men.

Prisk said the incident has been reported to police and students are being reminded of ways to keep safe.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were made aware of an incident that allegedly occurred on Wednesday morning in the Kaurilands Rd, Titirangi area.

Police are making further enquiries to establish what has occurred.