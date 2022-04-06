Emergency services at the scene of a sudden death on Selwood Rd in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Amanda Kidd has been named as the woman who died at a West Auckland quarry.

Kidd, 50, died at the Henderson quarry on Selwood Rd about 5pm on Monday.

WorkSafe has been advised and her death has been referred to the coroner.

"Police extend our deepest condolences to Ms Kidd's friends and whānau at this difficult time."

A news photographer at the scene said they saw specialist police staff and a hearse at the Urban Quarry in Henderson.

He said he saw a black Hino truck, with a metal bin in the yard, with police staff working around it.

A worker from a nearby factory said they heard people yelling "you shouldn't be there, get out".

The worker did not understand why the woman had been there, saying "she should not have been in there".