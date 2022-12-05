Police attend a serious incident in West Auckland after an attempted carjacking and police pursuit. Video / NZ Herald

A Mongrel Mob associate who was hit and injured by a police car during a fleeing driver incident that closed busy Auckland motorway ramps has been charged.

The 37-year-old is now in police custody after being discharged from hospital.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing a range of serious charges, said Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton.

So far he has been charged with aggravated robbery and assaults with intent to rob.

“The investigation has progressed over the past day and moving forward we cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation,” Salton said.

With the matter before the courts, police said they are limited in providing further detail.

The incident began before 5am in Epsom yesterday when a person had unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly showing off a gun at a driver on Gillies Avenue.

“After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area,” a police statement said.

The Police Eagle helicopter followed the car to an address on Cedar Heights Ave in Massey, West Auckland.

“At the property, the offender has attempted to evade the Eagle crew observing from above - but instead was allegedly seen getting into another vehicle.

“A pursuit was engaged and he has allegedly driven this vehicle at speed; entering the motorway network on Royal Road. Spikes were successfully deployed on the on-ramp.

“The offender has continued to travel at speed and exited the motorway at Lincoln Road. At this point, he has allegedly driven at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.”

Superintendent Naila Hassan said a police car arrived at the scene then and collided with the offender.

Traffic gridlock

Police blocked off part of Lincoln Rd as a result and commuters were advised to find an alternative route.

The area is usually busy with morning traffic; as people head into the city for work.

The Lincoln Rd motorway ramps, city-bound and west-bound, were also closed. The closures affected Lincoln Rd, Triangle Rd and Central Park Drive.

Traffic was heavy on the surrounding streets in Henderson due to the closure of the Lincoln Rd interchange.

Businesses in the area had to close due to police cordons being put in place and road closures.

Lincoln Rd Coffee Club’s owner said they had to close and their business had been affected.



