West Auckland mall due to reopen after Countdown supermarket fire

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in the Countdown supermarket in WestCity mall in West Auckland tonight. Video / Hayley Rayner

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in the Countdown supermarket in WestCity mall in West Auckland tonight. Video / Hayley Rayner

A West Auckland supermarket is expected to remain shut for at least part of this morning, after a fire broke out inside last night.

A cordon tape blocking off the entrance to the WestCity shopping centre - near the Countdown Henderson - was removed just before 7.30am.

The mall has now been reopened. However, a police officer is standing guard outside the supermarket.

A gate has been put up immediately outside the Countdown - but the damage can be seen clearly through it.

The aisle where the fire started has been left torched black and debris can be seen strewn near the entrance.

The Countdown Henderson supermarket at WestCity mall this morning. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

The fire at the Countdown Henderson, inside WestCity mall, last night. Photo / Hayley Rayner

A police officer outside could not provide any more information on last night's blaze; which broke out in an aisle just before 8.30pm.

A worker in nearby shop told the Herald that flames leapt three meters into the air - as the blaze sent black smoke through part of the mall.

As workers evacuated, members of the public stayed to film the inferno.

The complete circumstances of the fire remain somewhat unclear.

However, it is understood it started in the chip aisle.

Young people are thought to have started the blaze, the Herald understands.

About 60 firefighters were called to the supermarket, which is inside the mall, last night.

Members of the public were evacuated from the mall as a result.