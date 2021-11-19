West Auckland locals alert and cautious as gun violence rises

Photo / RNZ

Four people have been charged with murder after father-of-two Robert Hart was gunned down in a New Lynn driveway earlier this month.

A man was critically injured after being shot in Blockhouse Bay last week.

And a few days after that a woman was taken to hospital after a serious gunshot injury in New Lynn.

Blockhouse Bay resident Penelope Hart was going about her day-to-day life a little more on guard.

"It's always in the back of your mind. You're walking around, and in your subconscious several people have been shot."

New Lynn local Dalip Mohun thought violence had increased in the 25 years that he has lived in the area.

But another resident, Doreen Law, said Auckland was a big city and violent crime also happened elsewhere in the region.

Helen Macmillan was used to the scream of sirens and the police helicopter thrumming overhead.

"In some ways, it doesn't surprise me. I'm not particularly worried, but there does seem to be violence all over the place."

Whau Local Board chairwoman Kay Thomas noticed people were more worried, but she thought the community could handle it.

"The terror incident at Countdown showed us the community is resilient and supports each other ... but there is significant concern."

She said people were taking to Facebook to express their worries despite the situation being under control.

With more people at home due to the lockdown, she thought police activity was more noticeable than normal.

"I think we're more aware of what's going on around us. People are at home so they're noticing the police helicopter is up ... especially during the day in the neighbourhood."

She said the police were working hard to keep the community safe.

RNZ asked to interview local police, but this request was declined.

