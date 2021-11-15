West Auckland homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Swanson home

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was found dead in Swanson. Photo / NZME

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was found dead in Swanson. Photo / NZME

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a West Auckland property over the weekend.

A man, 65, died at a house on Candia Rd, Swanson on Saturday morning.

Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained, but today confirmed a homicide investigation has been launched.

A man has been arrested. The 35-year-old has been charged with assault and is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

"The victim and male arrested are known to each other," said Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor

A scene investigation is continuing today.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call Police on 105, quoting file number 211113/5842.