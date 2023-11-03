Police are hunting those responsible for the latest shop ram raid in Auckland overnight - leaving its owner struggling to understand how thieves can get away with it for a second time. Video / Hayden Woodward

A fire has torn through a West Auckland pizza and vape store that last year suffered tens-of-thousands of dollars damage when it was ram-raided by thieves.

Pizza Bella on Henderson Valley Rd in West Auckland caught fire in the early hours of this morning with fire crews rushing to the site.

“We currently have six trucks there, so approximately 24 firefighters in attendance,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

He said the fire had been contained to the store, which he described as a single-level shop.

“The fire has been extinguished and we are starting to leave the scene,” he said.

A fire has destroyed Pizza Bella restaurant and vape store in West Auckland on November 4, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews have contained the fire to the damaged Pizza Bella shop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It comes after the store was damaged in September last year by ram raiders in a 3am hit.

A vehicle was used to smash through a wall on that occasion before up to eight people - described as being young - tore through the shop for vape products available.

In September 2022, Pizza Bella shop owner Savi Arora said it had been the second occasion thieves targeted his shop in the past week.

“This keeps happening and now I’m worried. What’s the plan for me? I’m sick of this cleaning up ... what’s next,” he told the Herald.

"I just saw the cameras. There are eight or nine kids - just went into all the glass and all. It's so dangerous for them as well, [but] no fear at all.

“It’s very scary to the whole community as well.”