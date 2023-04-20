Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

West Auckland crash: Bus veers off South Titirangi Rd, collides with fence

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A bus crashed off South Titirangi Rd. Photo / Supplied

A bus crashed off South Titirangi Rd. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to an accident involving a bus which has veered off a busy West Auckland road and crashed into a tree, disrupting traffic this afternoon.

An eyewitness told the Herald the bus crashed near the Titirangi Fire Station and had reduced South Titirangi Rd to one lane.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Fire and Emergency NZ were responding to the incident reported about 2pm but referred any questions to police.

Police said there had been no reports of injuries. St John was at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The bus appeared to be an Auckland Transport (AT) city bus.

AT has been approached for comment.

- More to come


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.



Latest from New Zealand