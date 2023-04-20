A bus crashed off South Titirangi Rd. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to an accident involving a bus which has veered off a busy West Auckland road and crashed into a tree, disrupting traffic this afternoon.

An eyewitness told the Herald the bus crashed near the Titirangi Fire Station and had reduced South Titirangi Rd to one lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ were responding to the incident reported about 2pm but referred any questions to police.

Police said there had been no reports of injuries. St John was at the scene.

The bus appeared to be an Auckland Transport (AT) city bus.

AT has been approached for comment.

