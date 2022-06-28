A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

Angry exchanges have been hurled across a courtroom as three people linked to the death of West Auckland man Ben McIntosh entered not guilty pleas in the Auckland High Court this morning.

McIntosh, 36, was found in a critical condition in his car with a gunshot wound at Harold Moody Park in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden on June 3. He died later in hospital.

Police have charged four people in relation to his killing.

Name suppression has lapsed for two men charged with McIntosh's murder. They are Ethan Dodds and Julius Te Hivaka.

Name suppression still applies for the other member of the trio.

During today's hearing an outburst occurred between Dodds and members of McIntosh's family which led to Dodds being escorted out of the room.

Dodds and members of the dead man's family began yelling and swearing at each other, and banging on the dock's glass surround after Dodds and the female defendant turned around towards the victim's family who were seated directly behind them.

Members of McIntosh's family were later escorted out of the courtroom by security following the outburst.

Dodds and Ti Hivaka are facing murder charges and a woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

This week a fourth person, a 59-year-old woman, was due to appear in Waitākere District Court charged with perverting the course of justice.

At today's appearance Justice Sally Fitzgerald set down a four-week trial for February 2024.

Fitzgerald had acknowledged the in-court presence of McIntosh's family prior to the outburst.