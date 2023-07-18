West Auckland beach rescue: Police execute search warrant, helicopter on scene

An aerial rescue operation is currently underway at a remote West Auckland beach.
Police are saying it is related to a pre-planned search warrant.
An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said the crew had been tasked to Anawhata Rd for a rescue operation this morning.
”Westpac rescue helicopter is at the scene aiding in a rescue,” said the spokesperson.
”It looks like they are headed to Auckland Hospital.”
He said the person being rescued needed to be winched to safety.
A police spokesperson said there was no risk to the public in relation to this incident.
“We’re not in a position to comment further while it is ongoing.”
