West Auckland beach rescue: Police execute search warrant, helicopter on scene

An aerial rescue operation is currently underway at a remote West Auckland beach.

Police are saying it is related to a pre-planned search warrant.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said the crew had been tasked to Anawhata Rd for a rescue operation this morning.

”Westpac rescue helicopter is at the scene aiding in a rescue,” said the spokesperson.

”It looks like they are headed to Auckland Hospital.”

He said the person being rescued needed to be winched to safety.

A police spokesperson said there was no risk to the public in relation to this incident.

“We’re not in a position to comment further while it is ongoing.”

More to come